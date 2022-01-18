First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.86

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and traded as high as $251.94. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 700 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.09. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

