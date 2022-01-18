Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.31

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $9.25. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.