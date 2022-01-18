Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.92

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and traded as high as $44.20. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 6,008 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

