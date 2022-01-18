Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

