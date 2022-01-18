Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
