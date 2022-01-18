NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 288,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

