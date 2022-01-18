Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT Raised to €27.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rexel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

