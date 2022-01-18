Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $690.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

