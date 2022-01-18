Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.17.

NYSE SHAK opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $94,400,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

