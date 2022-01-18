JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.