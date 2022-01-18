Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.