Analyzing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17%

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.85 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 12.84 $21.35 billion $4.12 34.14

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $139.01, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

