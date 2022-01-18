Reviewing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -1.10% 2.40% 1.35% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.99% 8.28% 3.38%

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 47.30%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.94 $97.86 million ($0.04) -84.50 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.60 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto.

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Central Puerto on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

