iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

ITOS stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,642 shares of company stock worth $17,450,659 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,694,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.