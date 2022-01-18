Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

HUN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 102,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

