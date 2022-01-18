Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Hold

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

