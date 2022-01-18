Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

ONTO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

