Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $225.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90. Chubb has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

