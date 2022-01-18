JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.