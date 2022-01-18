LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

