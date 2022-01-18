OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Raised to €70.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

