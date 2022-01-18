Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €42.00 at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.5978 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

