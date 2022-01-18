AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

