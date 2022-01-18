CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Up 82.5% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CFIV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

