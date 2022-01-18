Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target Cut to €33.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.