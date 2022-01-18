CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,356.79

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,356.79 ($32.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,960 ($26.74). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,035 ($27.77), with a volume of 82,694 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.52) to GBX 3,100 ($42.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,356.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($30.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($30,345.20). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,139 ($29.19) per share, with a total value of £28,234.80 ($38,524.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,227,880 in the last three months.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

