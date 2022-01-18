Comparing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ARC Resources alerts:

This table compares ARC Resources and The American Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.93 -$408.48 million $0.57 19.02 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARC Resources and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Summary

ARC Resources beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.