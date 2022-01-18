Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

