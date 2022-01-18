Piper Sandler Weighs in on Immunic, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share for the year.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

