Raymond James Weighs in on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $83,481,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.