Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

