Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.