Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to 1,280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,312.71.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.68 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

