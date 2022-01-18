Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 650

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cheuvreux cut Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. Geberit has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.