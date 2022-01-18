Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given New 2,400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 2,350.00 to 2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,714.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

