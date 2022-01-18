Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Raised to €19.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

