Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

