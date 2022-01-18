Tigress Financial Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.41.

FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

