IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ IBEX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
