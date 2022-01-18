IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

