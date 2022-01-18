Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

