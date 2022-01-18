Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of SEKEY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

