Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,890.64

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,890.64 ($25.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,893 ($25.83). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,883.50 ($25.70), with a volume of 416,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($28.57).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($24.07) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($135,410.89). Also, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($24.19) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($120,957.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $28,222,526.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.