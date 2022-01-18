Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.25

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €193.25 ($219.60) and traded as high as €202.80 ($230.45). Capgemini shares last traded at €198.70 ($225.80), with a volume of 317,992 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €193.25.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.