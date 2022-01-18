FY2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By Cormark

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

