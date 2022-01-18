FY2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Decreased by Analyst

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXC. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $56.46 on Monday. SPX has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

