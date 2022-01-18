WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY22 guidance at $3.18-3.34 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.180-$3.340 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

