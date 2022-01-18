WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY22 guidance at $3.18-3.34 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.180-$3.340 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
