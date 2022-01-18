Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $517,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

