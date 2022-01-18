FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.21

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.21 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.41). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.30 ($1.40), with a volume of 725,721 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.57) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.46) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.56) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.46) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.28) to GBX 103 ($1.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.36).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.83.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

