Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lifted by Analyst

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AKTS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

