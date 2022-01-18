Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
