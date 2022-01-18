Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.