Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Rises By 63.8%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALR Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. ALR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
