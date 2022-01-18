Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Rises By 63.8%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALR Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. ALR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.